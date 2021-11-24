Assam: MLA Pradip Hazarika to be Given Cabinet Status

The Assam Cabinet has decided to provide cabinet status to Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika. This was decided today at the cabinet meeting held at Bongaigaon.

The state cabinet has formed a three-member committee to free the Satra land in the state. Hazarika will lead the committee. The other members of the committee are MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma. Both Saikia and Sarma will be given state minister status, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The next State Cabinet meeting will be held at Haflong in Dima Hasao district on January 5, 2022.

The state cabinet has also decided to grant leave on January 6-7 for the state government employees, who desire to visit their parents.

It also decided that there would be more than 25 lakh e-tendering.

The state government will form a Youth Commission to extend support to unemployed youths, who have studied in mother languages so that they can get jobs and get admission in medical and engineering colleges.

CM Sarma further stated that a Trust has been established to extend support to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the Assam Agitation.

The Trust has been named as Trust for Welfare for Victims of Assam Agitation and Their Family.

The work will be started with a fund of Rs 500 crore and the fund amount will be increased later.

The State Cabinet decided to reduce the time period of possession for getting land patta in towns to 10 years from 20 years.

