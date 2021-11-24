Assam: MLA Pradip Hazarika to be Given Cabinet Status

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam MLA

The Assam Cabinet has decided to provide cabinet status to Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika. This was decided today at the cabinet meeting held at Bongaigaon.

The state cabinet has formed a three-member committee to free the Satra land in the state. Hazarika will lead the committee. The other members of the committee are MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma. Both Saikia and Sarma will be given state minister status, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The next State Cabinet meeting will be held at Haflong in Dima Hasao district on January 5, 2022.

Related News

Only Assam Residents Can Sit for APSC: Cabinet

On Lachit Divas, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lachit Borphukan

Only Electric And CNG Vehicles Allowed To Enter Delhi

Assam Govt to Merge SEBA and AHSEC under New Education…

The state cabinet has also decided to grant leave on January 6-7 for the state government employees, who desire to visit their parents.

It also decided that there would be more than 25 lakh e-tendering.

The state government will form a Youth Commission to extend support to unemployed youths, who have studied in mother languages so that they can get jobs and get admission in medical and engineering colleges.

CM Sarma further stated that a Trust has been established to extend support to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the Assam Agitation.

The Trust has been named as Trust for Welfare for Victims of Assam Agitation and Their Family.

The work will be started with a fund of Rs 500 crore and the fund amount will be increased later.

The State Cabinet decided to reduce the time period of possession for getting land patta in towns to 10 years from 20 years.

ALSO READ: Assam Govt to Merge SEBA and AHSEC under New Education Policy, 2020

You might also like
Assam

Agartala Airport to be named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishor Manikya Bahadur:…

Assam

Assam: Dry Run of COVID-19 Vaccination on Dec 28-29

National

Jute Industry Reservation Norms For 2021-22 Approved By Govt

Assam

Sonitpur: 2 Cyclists Killed In Road Accident

National

TMC’s Sushmita Dev Elected To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Assam

Assam: Cinema Hall Finally Opens With 50% Seat Capacity