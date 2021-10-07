Assam MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was arrested by the police on Saturday night for his condemnable remarks against martyrs of Assam movement during 80s, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

As per reports, the Gitanagar police in Guwahati was seeking police custody of the legislator in another case related to misappropriation of funds, but the court did not allow it. Reportedly, the CM Vigilance cell did not want to take custody of Ahmed today. Further, the court also directed to pay attention to the health of the Baghbar legislator.

Ahmed has been booked by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Wednesday in relation with a misappropriation of funds case on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him with the vigilance cell and he was arrested at the Panbazar police station.

On Sunday, he was sent to two day police custody, following which he was suspended by Assam Congress for repeared violation of the party’s discipline and conduct.