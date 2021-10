Assam MLA Sherman Ali has been rearrested by the Chief Minister Vigilance Cell on Friday. He has been arrested under the allegation of MLA fund embezzlement.

The MLA was arrested under Case No 2/2021 registered by the Chief Minister Vigilance Cell.

The CM Vigilance Cell sought Sherman Ali for 5-days custody.

Another 6 have been arrested under the same case including BDO and a junior engineer.

The controversial MLA was produced on the court today.

ALSO READ: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%