Assam MLAs To Get 4 PSOs Only, No Escort Vehicle

The Assam government will soon be making a decision on the security cover of MLAs and VIPs of the state.

This comes after the issue was discussed over the past few weeks, and soon became a controversial one.

As per reports, the state government will be massively reducing the security cover of political leaders. PM Modi also extended a suggestion in this regard during the recent meeting with CMs in Varanasi.

The decision on the same is likely to be taken in the next cabinet meeting on January 1, 2022.

All MLAs of the state are likely to get four PSOs, but no escort vehicle. Also, no state-level leader will get an escort vehicle.

Chief of Assam Congress is likely to lose escort vehicle but will get 4 PSOs. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia will get 4 PSOs and an escort vehicle.

Further, the Chief Secretary will get 4 PSOs and an escort vehicle. From Additional Chief Secretary to secretaries, officers will get only 4 PSOs. Cabinet ministers will likely get PSOs and pilot car.