Assam MLAs To Get 4 PSOs Only, No Escort Vehicle

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
File Image
The Assam government will soon be making a decision on the security cover of MLAs and VIPs of the state.

This comes after the issue was discussed over the past few weeks, and soon became a controversial one.

As per reports, the state government will be massively reducing the security cover of political leaders. PM Modi also extended a suggestion in this regard during the recent meeting with CMs in Varanasi.

Related News

Assam Reports 115 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.41 %

Jharkhand Govt Slashes Petrol Prices By Rs 25/Litre For…

Assam Police Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid In Goalpara

SRK’s Pic With Assamese Actor Diganta Hazarika Goes…

The decision on the same is likely to be taken in the next cabinet meeting on January 1, 2022.

All MLAs of the state are likely to get four PSOs, but no escort vehicle. Also, no state-level leader will get an escort vehicle.

Chief of Assam Congress is likely to lose escort vehicle but will get 4 PSOs. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia will get 4 PSOs and an escort vehicle.

Further, the Chief Secretary will get 4 PSOs and an escort vehicle. From Additional Chief Secretary to secretaries, officers will get only 4 PSOs. Cabinet ministers will likely get PSOs and pilot car.

You might also like
Top Stories

India To Meet NZ in Semis

Assam

Girl Allegedly Raped and Murdered in Dibrugarh

National

Pre-Poll Alliance Between RLD And SP Confirmed

Top Stories

Raax week away, Majuli’s Ro-Ro facility off for 5 months

Top Stories

BPF Joins Congress-Led Coalition Days Before Polls

National

Priyanka Gandhi appointed as Cong GS for UP East