Assam: More COVID-19 Deaths Reported Among People Who are not Vaccinated

In a recent study made by Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), it has come to light that maximum COVID-19 related deaths in Assam are reported who have not taken the vaccine doses. This was informed by the Superintendent of GMCH, Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

Dr. Sarma further said that the data has been revealed after a survey conducted at GMCH ICU since three months.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, three people succumbed to the disease in Assam- two from Kamrup (R) and one death from Sivasagar has been reported.

Meanwhile, the virus-related fatalities in the state have reached 6,034 with a death rate of 0.98 percent.

