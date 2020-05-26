Assam: More than 30,000 People Affected by Flash Floods

The first wave of flash floods hit Assam affecting more than 30,000 people in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a time when the coronavirus cases increased rapidly in the state, on the other hand, people are affected by flash floods in five districts following moderate to heavy rain as an after-effect of Cyclone Amphan.

According to government data, more than 30,000 people are affected in the districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang, and Goalpara. 127 villages have been affected and 579 hectares of cropland are already under water.

Among the five districts, Goalpara is the worst affected district with close to 23,000 people in 89 villages affected in the flood. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have set up 33 relief camps in the district, where around 8000 people have been shifted.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that with a threat of massive flood during the coronavirus crisis looming large, it would be wiser for the people who are stuck outside the state to return by June 10, so that the state shifts its focus to flood preparations.