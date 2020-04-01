Naba Sarania in Nizamuddin Soup

Assam Indepdepdnet MP Naba Sarania is a bit of soup as his number and name also appeared in the list which was forwarded by the MHA to Assam Government having names of those who purportedly visited Nizamuddin area during the Congregation.

Mr Sarania today released a video statement confessing that he indeed visited Nizamuddin area on March 14 to meet a lawyer friend and but he had not attended the religious Congregation.

Mr Sarania was in the middle of the BTC political campaign when he had gone to Nizomauddin area and upon his return attended several political meeting before the BTC election was postponed for COVID-19.

However, the MP categorically clarified that he did not attend the religious congregation and said that he visited Nizamuddin to meet an accomplice named Hujail Ahmed.

The Kokrajhar MP also took part in several election rallies across BTAD till March 21 after returning from Delhi.

Meanwhile, 93 people who attended the event at Delhi tested positive and nine people reported to be dead.

Moreover, six persons from Lakhimpur who attended the religious congregation have been identified.