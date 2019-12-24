ASSAM: Multi-crore Projects for Reconstruction of Embankments

Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday said the government has sanctioned 271 projects worth Rs 1,066 crore for reconstruction of embankments damaged by flood across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all the works will be completed by April next year.

“We have sanctioned 271 projects worth Rs 1,066 crore. These include repair works ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 65 crore,” Sarma said.

He said 48 major projects worth Rs 612 crore will be funded from state exchequer while the Centre will fund Rs 154 crore for repairing of 102 embankments.

“With a Rs 100-crore support from NABARD, 53 projects will be carried out, while Rs 49 crore will be given by the Ministry of DoNER to implement two schemes,” Sarma said.

In addition, Rs 38 crore as CM package will be spent on 16 schemes in the Barak valley, the minister said.

“From the SOPD (Flood Damage Repair) grants of the irrigation department, Rs 113 crore will be spent to complete 50 projects,” FM Sarma said.