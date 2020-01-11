Assam must be exempted from CAA: Conrad Sangma

By Pratidin Bureau
At a time, when Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was criticised by the people of the State for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), neighbouring Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Saturday demanded the Centre to exempt Assam from the contentious act.

Speaking at an event in Shillong, Sangma said, “Assam must be exempted from CAA,” adding, “We are demanding from Government of India for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya and seek similar protection and exemption of CAA for the people of Assam as well.”

The Meghalaya CM also demanded the Centre for special protection to Assam. “Special protection must be given to Assam,” he said. Sangma also sought for full exemption from the CAA in Meghalaya and Northeast.

