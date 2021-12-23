Assam-Nagaland CMs Meet Amit Shah Over 3 Issues in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at New Delhi. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the home minister at his residence to discuss the border issue.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister and three former Chief Minister of Nagaland also visited Amit Shah’s residence today.

The chief ministers of both the states will discuss AFSPA, Border Issue and NSCN issue with the home minister.

Assam CM will return back to the state after the meeting.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Reports 23 New Cases of Omicron