Assam-Nagaland Meeting Over Border Issues

Assam and Nagaland held meeting over border issues on Friday.

The meeting was held between the Nagaland Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Assam Police at the Bokajan Guest House in Karbi Anglong on Friday.

The meeting between Assam and Nagaland has been held after the border tension that arose between Assam and Mizoram.

According to sources, the meeting discussed on friendly relations in the boundaries between the two states.

Sources also said that the meeting discussed on the border row that took place between Assam and Mizoram.

Earlier, Mizoram has reportedly captured three houses in Sutbhubirband of Ratabari in Karimganj district’s Assam Mizoram border and made Mizoram Police bunkers.

According to sources, Mizoram has occupied three houses of Assamese people in the border and has removed the owners.

This incident has worried the people of the border villages if they too are going to be the subject of the border violence.