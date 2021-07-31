Assam-Nagaland Signs Peace Agreement Over Border Issues

Assam and Nagaland held a meeting on Saturday over border issues.

The meeting was held at the Supki Dima in Dimapur of Nagaland on July 31.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister met Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to discuss on the border issues between Nagaland and Assam.

According to sources, both the states of Northeast have decided to lift police camps from Disai Reserve Forest to maintain peace among the two states.

The border of Assam and Nagaland will be monitored through satellites.

Both the representative has signed the decision in writing today.

Earlier the day, the chief secretaries from both Assam and Nagaland had also signed peace agreement where withdrawal of security forces from border was decided.

However, previous status will continue in Naga Junka and Disai Valley.