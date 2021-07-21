Assam: NDFB Leader M Batha To Surrender Soon

M Batha, chief of insurgent outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NLFB) along with his cadres will come over ground and surrender before Assam Police on Thursday.

According to sources, Batha floated NDFB following the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was disbanded after the signing of the third Bodo peace accord in January 2020. He initially surrendered following the peace accord but later took up arms and went into the forest.

Batha, along with 6 other leaders and 60 NDFB cadres will reach the Assam Arunachal border in the Udalguri district at around noon on Thursday, according to a source from Assam Police.

The rest of the NDFB cadres will come down from different locations over the weekdays, added the source.

NDFB was involved in extortion activities in the four districts of the Bodoland territorial region.

Meanwhile, the Special Branch and the Kokrajhar Police has rushed to Arunachal Pradesh to pick the NDFB leader M. Batha.