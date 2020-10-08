Top StoriesRegional

Assam Nearly Touches 800 COVID Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
Assam recorded nine more coronavirus related deaths taking the fatality rate of the state to nearly 800 cases with 794 cases.

Out of the nine deaths, one death each have been reported from Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Golaghat, Jorhat, Cachar, Dhubri and Kokrajhar.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Dibya Ranjan Chutia (62) at Dibrugarh; Late Khanindra Talukdar (71) of Kamrup Metro; Late Barnali Saikia (35) of Lakhimpur; Late Buparam Saikia (79) of Majuli; Late Dilip Das (39) of Golaghat; Late Kumud Dutta (75) of Jorhat; Late Arjun Prasad Sonar (75) of Cachar; Late Imfar Ali Sheikh (64) of Dhubri, Late Jatindra Ghosh (82) of Kokrajhar.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved.

