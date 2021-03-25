Assam Needs Leader Like Akhil Gogoi: Medha Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar on Thursday said that Assam needs a leader like Akhil Gogoi. She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for keeping a leader like Akhil in jail for more than a year just for their own purpose.

Addressing a press conference at central office of KMSS in Guwahati, Patkar challenged BJP to do politics for development rather than the Hindu-Muslim politics.

She further stated that the BJP government has sold every resource to the private companies and the corporate has taken away all the properties of North East.

Reiterating about Akhil Gogoi, the social activist said that he is not a Maoists and that he is not opposing CAA or big dam just because he needs to oppose adding that if Akhil is said to be a Maoists then it will be disrespect to Maoists. “Akhil raised his voice wherever it needs and he raised his voice for the public. The government opened toll gates by keeping the peasant leader in jail, the government constructed big dam during Akhil’s jail term,” added Patkar.

Taking a jibe at BJP, she said that the Modi government has repealed all the labour laws.

She further claimed that most of the people have supported Akhil Gogoi in Sivasagar and the mass support is hopeful. “Assam needs Akhil Gogoi to save the state and Brahmaputra. There is no leader in Assam like Akhil who could raise voice for the state,” added Patkar.