Assam Net Bowlers Selected For IPL 2020

Four Assam net bowlers have been selected to travel United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2020.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have chosen Jitumoni Kalita (Lakhimpur), Rahul Singh (Silchar), and Mrinmoy Dutta (Nagaon) while Hyderabad Sunrisers has selected Mukhtar Hussain (Dibrugarh).

The decision was taken after bio-security measures were put in place for the 53-day tournament, which begins on September 19, and the IPL’s eight teams would have to arrange their own net bowlers while maintaining the league’s health protocols. According to the regulations, local cricketers cannot be used for the tournament.