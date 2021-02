The Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MLAs from the different constituency on Friday visited the newly constructed building of the Legislative Assembly which is situated near the present Assembly Secretariat at Dispur.

During the tenure of the new government, the assembly will be held in the new building.

Moreover, the last day of the current assembly may be conducted in the new building but it has not been confirmed yet.