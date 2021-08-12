Assam: New Covid Cases Fall Below 1000 For 3rd Consecutive Day

Assam on Thursday reported 935 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 9,080. The positivity rate of the state is 0.84 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,11,728 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (163), Barpeta (81), Golaghat (59), and Jorhat (58).

Meanwhile, 1,310 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,62,092 with a recovery rate of 97.25 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,451 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

17 fatalities were reported today from Jorhat (3), Cachar, Kamrup Metro, and Lakhimpur recorded two deaths each, while, a single Covid-19 death was reported from Dibrugarh, Baksa, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golghat, Kamrup Rural, Hojai, and Nagaon.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,77,970.