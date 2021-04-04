Top StoriesRegional

Assam: New COVID Guidelines For Passengers From Maha, Karnataka

By Pratidin Bureau
The government of Assam on Saturday issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for air and train passengers coming from Maharashtra and Karnataka due to rising cases in recent times.

Following are the guidelines for air passengers –

  • All air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru disembarking in any airport in Assam will mandatorily need to carry a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be verifiable using QR code or otherwise
  • Airlines are to allow boarding only to those passengers at Mumbai and Bengaluru, who are carrying the negative RT-PCR test report.
  • Any passenger from Mumbai and Bengaluru who arrives without satisfactory RT-PCR test report will have to undergo paid COVID-19 testing at airport and will wait in designated location inside airport premises at his own expense till his test result is available. If the test is positive the passenger will shift to home isolation or hospital, as per treatment protocol This order will come into force with effect from 09/04/2021.

For rail passengers –

  • All passengers arriving in trains originating from or transiting through Maharashtra and or Karnataka will undergo screening for symptoms on arrival in railway stations in Assam. All symptomatic passengers will undergo COVID-19 test, as per protocol.
  • There will also be random Rapid Antigen Testing of passengers from among those found to be asymptomatic 3. If the test is positive, the passenger will shift to home isolation or hospital, as per treatment protocol. This order comes into force with immediate effect.
