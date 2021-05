Assam: New COVID Guidelines For Restaurants, Bars

A new COVID-19 advisory has been issued by Assam State Disaster Management (ASDM) on Monday for restaurants, bars, banquet halls and other eateries in the state.

It includes 50 percent seating, wearing of mask, social distancing, COVID smart seating arrangement among others.

The advisory also encourages cashless payment, outdoor seating as well as thermal screening.

Check full details here –