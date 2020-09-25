Assam: New Quarantine Rules for Air Passengers

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
File Image
0

The Assam Government has changed the home quarantine rules for air passengers arriving in Guwahati. The norms of 10 days home quarantine of air passengers have now been changed as the passengers have to go for both antigen and RT-PCR tests, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Friday, the minister said that the air passengers will have to undergo both antigen and RT-PCR tests and of anyone needs the RT-PCR result within 24 hours, they have to pay Rs. 2200 and if the passengers want to go for free tests then they will have to wait for 3 days for the result to come.

The minister informed that if the result of the passenger is negative, the person need not go for home quarantine but if the person who will do the tests free of cost and will have to go for home quarantine for 3 days, they will have to wait for that 3 days for the result to come.

Related News

Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ Stage Protest Nationwide

EC To Announce Bihar Assembly Polls Date Today

Barpeta: Huge Amount of Brown Sugar Seized, 2 Held

Tarun Gogoi Likely to be Shifted to AIIMS

Moreover, the COVID-19 positive patients who recovered from the disease and have the ICMR certificate will not have to go for tests after their arrival by flights or trains.

You might also like
Top Stories

Naga Peace Deal: NSCN-IM Demands For Separate Flag, Constitution

Top Stories

“Don’t Overcharge For Ambulance Service”: SC To States

World

Hagibis: Japan Rescuers Still Scrambling

Top Stories

Assam: SI Exam on October 25

Top Stories

Mankachar floodwaters submerge BSF camp

National

Dalai Lama says his successor may be found in India

Comments
Loading...