Assam: New Quarantine Rules for Air Passengers

The Assam Government has changed the home quarantine rules for air passengers arriving in Guwahati. The norms of 10 days home quarantine of air passengers have now been changed as the passengers have to go for both antigen and RT-PCR tests, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Friday, the minister said that the air passengers will have to undergo both antigen and RT-PCR tests and of anyone needs the RT-PCR result within 24 hours, they have to pay Rs. 2200 and if the passengers want to go for free tests then they will have to wait for 3 days for the result to come.

The minister informed that if the result of the passenger is negative, the person need not go for home quarantine but if the person who will do the tests free of cost and will have to go for home quarantine for 3 days, they will have to wait for that 3 days for the result to come.

Moreover, the COVID-19 positive patients who recovered from the disease and have the ICMR certificate will not have to go for tests after their arrival by flights or trains.