Assam: New SOP Likely To Release On Thursday

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta informed that the state government is likely to issue a fresh set of Covid-19 SOP on Thursday.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday in Guwahati, the Health Minister said that the new guidelines and all related data to the latest Covid situation have been submitted to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his necessary action.

The health minister asserted that the Chief Minister will take the final call on curfew regulations.

The minister also informed that as per the previous directives the seven districts that were declared complete containment zones have shown vast improvement and the Covid situation is now under control.

Mahanta also assured that the government is ready to combat the third wave of the deadly pandemic.

Also Read: Ajanta Neog Tables Four Bills In Assam Assembly Today