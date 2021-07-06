Assam: New SOP To Be Released Today

As Assam grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, the state government will release a fresh SOP on Tuesday.

There are possible chances of relaxation in districts with fewer Covid-19 cases, however, stricter lockdown restrictions will be clamped in several districts where Covid-19 cases have surged.

In a recent press briefing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam are experiencing a major spike in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, speculations rife over relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Kamrup Metro wherein active cases are less than 1700 since July 1.

Moreover, an important update which the state has been looking forward to after the announcement of the release of the SOP today is if the inter-district movement will be allowed.

As of Monday evening, the caseload positivity rate of the state stood at 2.27 per cent with total active cases of 22,243.

The recovery rate is at 94.56 per cent, while, the death rate due to Covid-19 fatalities is 0.90 per cent.