Assam: New SOP Withdraws Relaxations For Pregnant Women Govt Employees

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has on Friday, in an SOP, withdrawn the relaxations issued for pregnant women employees and women employees with children of 3 years or below working under any government, PSU, Financial Institutions, and Private Organizations, in light of the state government’s relaxations on Covid imposed restrictions.

The ASDMA, in a freshly issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with no. ASDMA. 28/2021/326, dated November 12, 2021, asked all government employees including those on contractual and fixed pay but excepting those on authorized leave, to attend office.

The notification also stated that the Covid-19 situation in the state has been reviewed and the overall scenario has improved considerably.

It further stated that the vaccination status had also improved with 95 percent of the total eligible population in the state has received the first dose, many districts nearing saturation, and the second dose of the vaccine also has gone up to 31 percent of the total eligible population.

