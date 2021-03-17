Assam: 33 New COVID Cases, 19 Discharged

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
New UK COVID-19 Strain
Representative Image
15

Assam on Wednesday reported 33 new coronavirus cases, while, 19 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 280.

The new cases were detected out of 13,204 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Jorhat reported 15 cases, Kamrup Metro (10), and Tinsukia (3).

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,872 with a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent.

Related News

Assam Polls: Cong To Empower Housewives

Need To Stop Emerging Second Peak Of COVID: PM to CMs

Nagaland Urges Centre To Resolve Poor Mobile, Internet Issue

Assam Polls: PM Modi Address Mega Rally In Karimganj On…

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,146 with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,099 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

You might also like
Top Stories

Minor Tremors Jolt Tezpur

Regional

Students Jump Into River Brahmaputra

World

Saudi King Agrees to increase oil production, says President Trump

National

‘Train 18’ renamed as ‘Vande Bharat Express’

Regional

“CM Sonowal is our prime candidate for 2021”: BJP MP Dilip Saikia

Top Stories

Big B To Undergo Surgery For Unknown Medical Condition

Comments
Loading...