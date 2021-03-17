Assam: 33 New COVID Cases, 19 Discharged

Assam on Wednesday reported 33 new coronavirus cases, while, 19 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 280.

The new cases were detected out of 13,204 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Jorhat reported 15 cases, Kamrup Metro (10), and Tinsukia (3).

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,17,872 with a positivity rate of 0.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,146 with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,099 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.