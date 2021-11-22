Assam: Next Cabinet Meeting to Take Place at Bongaigaon on Nov 24

The next cabinet meeting of the Assam government will be held in Bongaigaon on November 24. Keeping in tune with the government initiative of field visits to be carried out by the Cabinet Ministers, this time too, a schedule has been prepared.

As per the schedule, each of the Cabinet Ministers will visit different districts and sub-divisions on their onward and return journeys.

The focus areas decided for the onward journey include inspection of Anganwadi Centres, Hospitals including CHC, PHC etc, Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes, LP Schools, vaccination centres along with other important issues.

Similarly the focus areas decided for the return journey include interactions with Orunodoi beneficiaries, widow pension beneficiaries, old age pension beneficiaries, COVID Relief Scheme Beneficiaries, AAA and PMJAY Beneficiaries.

ALSO READ: Mizoram: 5 Killed, 11 Injured in Khawzawl District