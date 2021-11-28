Assam: NFR Organises Kisan Rail Road Show In Udalguri

November 28, 2021

A Kisan Rail Road Show was held on Friday by the Rangiya division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at Udalguri in Assam.

The rail road show was held under the Business Development Unit (BDU) of NF Railway’s Rangiya division in the Udalguri district of Assam.

Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro was present at the event along with other railway officials, the NF Railway said in a tweet.

BTR chief Pramod Boro at the event

In the show, the importance of Kisan rail and how it can help augment farmers’ income in the region was elaborated, the tweet further informed.

