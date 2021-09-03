Assam: NFR Special Parcel Trains To Operate Short Distance

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate short distance parcel special train comprising 10 general class coache, said NFR in a press statement on Friday.

Chieg Public Relation Officer of NF Railway, Guneet Kaur said, “These parcel special trains will run exclusively within the jurisdiction of NF Railway depending on demand.”

A local media reported that NF Railway has planned to run one weekly Special Parcel train between Katihar to Jorhat Town and vice versa with stoppages at Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri, Falakata, New Coochbehar, Gosaigaon Hat, Kokrajhar, NewBongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Nalbari, Rangiya and Guwahati.

The other stoppages will be at Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lanka, Lumding, Dimapur, Furketing and Mariani.

According to the report, another Special Parcel train will run daily between Lumding to Silchar and Agartala and vice versa with stoppages at Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, Silchar, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Ambasa and Jirania.

The operation of these Special Parcel trains will be on time table basis and the transporters will be able to know about the expected time of delivery of their booked commodities.

The system further said, “Traders and producers from North Bihar and North Bengal areas will be able to send their local produce towards Upper Assam, Dimapur, Barak Valley and Agartala with assured timely delivery.”

Similarly, traders from Upper Assam, Nagaland, Tripura and Barak Valley areas will also be able to transport their commodities to North Bihar and North Bengal areas.

“Interested transporters can contact 9957550935 or send e-mail at [email protected] for further details,” the NFR CPRO further added in his statement.

