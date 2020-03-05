Assam: NH 15 New Corridor of Coal Smuggling

The coal syndicate in the state is rising unabated and Nation Highway 15 has become the new corridor for coal smuggling. The truck drivers carrying illegal coal said that the Dhemaji district transport department collects Rs. 30-40,000 from each of the coal trucks.

According to reports, the illegal coal-carrying trucks pass through the National Highway 15 through Dhemaji via Bogibeel Bridge. As the roads of South of Brahmaputra are not in a good condition, the trucks loaded with coal which comes from Ledo-Margherita pass through Dhemaji via Bogibeel Bridge and the Dhemaji Transport department took the advantage by collecting a huge amount of money from these trucks.

The transport department collects Rs. 20-40,000 in the name of overloading the trucks.

Meanwhile, three illegal coal-laden trucks have been seized in Digboi on Wednesday night. The trucks have been seized in an operation launched by a team of the task force.

The trucks bearing registration numbers AS 01 DD 5003, AS 01 GC 4223 and AS 01 GC 2521 were carrying illegal coal from Margherita to Guwahati. The trucks are now kept in the forest department office at Digboi.

However, the team of the task force has ended the operation after seizing only three trucks due to which hundreds of trucks have passed through the area soon after the operation.

It may be mentioned that the coal syndicate is rising day by day and hundreds of trucks are recovered on a daily basis. Although the Assam Government is aware of the situation, no action has been taken against coal smuggling in the state.

Earlier, the oppositions also alleged that the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is involved in the coal scam for which the coal syndicate has not been prevented as of now.