Assam: Night Curfew Enforced From 8 PM To 5 AM Till May 1

Due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Assam, the state government has imposed night curfew in all districts of Assam from 8 PM to 5 AM.

According to an official notification, the order shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force till May 1.

During this period, there will be a total ban on movement of individuals daily in the given time-frame.

Below are the exemptions listed –

All government, emergency, essential, medical services will be uninterrupted. A valid identity card needs to be in possession of officials at all times.

All Judicial officers/ officials of courts of Assam on production of valid card.

All private medical etc. and other personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff hospital services (such as pharmacies, hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services).

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services.

Person coming from/going on production of to Airports/Railway stations/1SBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Officers/officials related to countries as well functioning of offices of Diplomats of various as persons holding any constitutional post on valid ldentity card.

Electronic and print Media on production of valid Identity card.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential / non-essential goods. No separate permission/ e-pass will be required for such movements.

Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services/commodities shall be allowed –

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat& fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.

Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs.

Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through e-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Private securityservices.

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units or services, which require continuous process

Further, it was also informed that any person violating the same will be tried under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.