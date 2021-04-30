Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Night Curfew Extended Till May 7

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
135

The night curfew which was imposed in all districts of Assam has now been extended till May 7, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Friday.

As mentioned in the previous order, the time-frame is from 8 PM to 5 AM daily, during which there will be a total ban on movement of individuals.

Anybody found in violation of the same will be tried under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the order stated.

Related News

COVID-19: Second Consignment Of US Aid Reaches India

Over 3.8 Lakh New COVID Cases In India

Decision On HS, HSLC Exams To Be Announced On May 3-4: HBS

Educational Institutions In Dhubri To Remain Shut For 15…

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam government had enforced night curfew till May 1 due to surging COVID-19 cases in Assam.

On Friday, Assam reported 3,197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

Also read: Assam: Night Curfew Enforced From 8 PM To 5 AM Till May 1

You might also like
National

BJP Vandalise TMC Office In Cooch Behar

Regional

India’s longest bridge to be built across Brahmaputra

National

Heavy rainfall claimed 65 lives in UP, leaves many injured

National

Court rejects Sajjan Kumar’s plea for more time to surrender

Top Stories

2 Pilots Injured As Army Helicopter Crash Lands In J&K

Top Stories

COVID Assam: 101 New Cases, 93 Recoveries

Comments
Loading...