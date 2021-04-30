Assam: Night Curfew Extended Till May 7

The night curfew which was imposed in all districts of Assam has now been extended till May 7, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Friday.

As mentioned in the previous order, the time-frame is from 8 PM to 5 AM daily, during which there will be a total ban on movement of individuals.

Anybody found in violation of the same will be tried under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the order stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam government had enforced night curfew till May 1 due to surging COVID-19 cases in Assam.

On Friday, Assam reported 3,197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

