Assam: Night Curfew from 10 PM, Cinema Halls to Reopen

The Assam government has issued a revised SOP mentioning that night curfew will be implemented from 10 PM to 5 AM. This was announced by Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta at Majuli.

The other guidelines issued by the Assam government are:

All workplaces, shops and business establishments shall remain open till 9 PM

50 persons are allowed to participate in public meetings who are fully vaccinated

200 persons are allowed to attend marriage parties. All attendees should be fully vaccinated

60 persons who are fully vaccinated can be allowed to visit the famous religious places and 40 visitors at other religious places will be allowed per hour

Cinema Halls to reopen with 50 % audience and the audience should be fully vaccinated

Cinema halls should maintain COVID-19 protocols

The teachers and students who are fully vaccinated shall attend schools

The head of the educational institution should make sure that the teachers and students are fully vaccinated and a banner should be hanged in front of the schools

