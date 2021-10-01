Assam: Night Curfew from 10 PM, Cinema Halls to Reopen
The Assam government has issued a revised SOP mentioning that night curfew will be implemented from 10 PM to 5 AM. This was announced by Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta at Majuli.
The other guidelines issued by the Assam government are:
- All workplaces, shops and business establishments shall remain open till 9 PM
- 50 persons are allowed to participate in public meetings who are fully vaccinated
- 200 persons are allowed to attend marriage parties. All attendees should be fully vaccinated
- 60 persons who are fully vaccinated can be allowed to visit the famous religious places and 40 visitors at other religious places will be allowed per hour
- Cinema Halls to reopen with 50 % audience and the audience should be fully vaccinated
- Cinema halls should maintain COVID-19 protocols
- The teachers and students who are fully vaccinated shall attend schools
- The head of the educational institution should make sure that the teachers and students are fully vaccinated and a banner should be hanged in front of the schools
