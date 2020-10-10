Assam: Nine More Succumb To Covid-19

Assam recorded nine more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 811.

Out of the nine deaths, two deaths were reported from Dibrugarh while one each were reported Kamrup Rural, Charaideo, Golaghat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Sonitpur.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –

Late Kiran Medhi (51) of Dibrugarh, Late Giren Murah (24) of Charaideo, Late Muklal Bauri (23) of Dibrugarh, Late Ganesh Bora (45) of Golaghat, Late Probin Ch Barua (65) of Sivasagar, Late Motiram Dutta (73) of Majuli, Late Raju Orang (45) of Sonitpur, Late Abani Pathak (53) of Kamrup Rural, Late Depa Borah (27) of Nagaon.