Assam: Nine More Succumb To COVID

In a recent update, another nine have succumbed to coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday. The death toll has surged to 315.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the details of the deceased:

Late Bulindra Nath Borah (68) & Late Tirtha Gogoi (58) of jorhat; Late Papri Nandi (39), Late Mantosh Roy (54), Late Nazrul Islam (45) of Hojai; Late Keshab Ch Das (75: of Nalbari; Late Pranita Bharali (45) of Dhemaji; Late Himangshu Sengupta (75) of Karimganj; Late Subal Dey (72) of Dibrugarh.

In this connection, the minister said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 9 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.