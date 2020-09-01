Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Nine More Succumb To COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
188

In a recent update, another nine have succumbed to coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday. The death toll has surged to 315.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the details of the deceased:

Late Bulindra Nath Borah (68) & Late Tirtha Gogoi (58) of jorhat; Late Papri Nandi (39), Late Mantosh Roy (54), Late Nazrul Islam (45) of Hojai; Late Keshab Ch Das (75: of Nalbari; Late Pranita Bharali (45) of Dhemaji; Late Himangshu Sengupta (75) of Karimganj; Late Subal Dey (72) of Dibrugarh.

Related News

Assam: 2684 New COVID-19 Cases Detected

Morigaon Civil Hospital Renamed

196 Candidates Qualify UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Exam

Assembly Session Begins In Mizoram

In this connection, the minister said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 9 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

You might also like
Regional

ASSAM | 8 more test positive for COVID-19

Regional

Patient sexually molested at North Guwahati GNRC

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Ashish Kumar Enter Quarterfinals of Nationals Championship

Business

Datamation gears up for iPhone 11s launch

Regional

Assam govt. to set up Skill University

National

Delhi Riots: Opposition Seeks Amit Shah’s Resignation

Comments
Loading...