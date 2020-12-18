Assam: No Bohag Bihu Holiday for Central Govt Employees

Pratidin Bureau
The employees of the Central government offices in Assam will not get Bohag Bihu holidays in 2021, unlike the other years. The employees will have to apply for a restricted holiday during the Assamese New Year or the national festival of Assam.

As per the list of holidays for the Central government offices in Assam, Bohag Bihu, which was a holiday till this year, has been removed from the list of holidays for the year 2021.

However, this year, the officers and employees of the Central government offices located in Assam did not get the Magh Bihu holiday. They will get a holiday on January 14 next year on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

