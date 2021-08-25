Assam | No Complete Unlock from September 1: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday said that there will be no complete ‘Unlock’ from September 1 but there will be few relaxations.

The health minister said that the new SOP will be issued on September 1. “We are ready to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The health department is ready to fight the third wave of the pandemic,” the health minister said.

“We have prepared the Kalapahar COVID-19 hospital for the post-COVID treatment. 106 beds have been prepared in Kalapahar hospital,” the minister added.

Notably, the inter-district public transport is likely to resume from September 1 nearly after 5 months.

Schools and colleges from Classes 9 onwards are likely to reopen from September 1, the guidelines of which might come in the new SOP.

ALSO READ: Assam Govt To Vaccinate All Teachers by September 5

