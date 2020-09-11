Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam: No Compulsory Quarantine For Outbound Travellers

By Pratidin Bureau
A person travelling to a location outside Assam and returning back to the state within 96 hours of departure doesn’t have to undergo 10-day quarantine.

This has been informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Assam.

However, the decision to not quarantine such a person will be subjected to certain conditions. He/She will have to go for Rapid Antigen Test on return. Moreover, if the test result comes positive, that person shall undergo home isolation or treatment in COVID Care Centre or hospital.

Additionally, if the RAT test shows negative, he will be subjected to the RT-PCR test and will remain in isolation till the test result is declared. Upon declaration, if the result comes positive, the person will follow the standard protocols in relation to COVID-19 treatment. However, if it shows negative, the person need not undergo quarantine.

The person, while outside of Assam, will have to strictly adhere to the hygiene and social distancing norms.  

Find the complete order below

