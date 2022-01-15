Assam: No Entry For Unvaccinated People In Public Places From Tomorrow

The Assam government has put into force ‘no vaccine no entry’ in public places from tomorrow (January 16) following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Only fully vaccinated people will hence be allowed entry into public places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, government offices, and malls.

Informing the same, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Except hospitals, only fully vaccinated will be allowed entry to all other public spaces. You will have to show a vaccine certificate on entry.”

Additionally, state government employees who are fully vaccinated will not be allowed to attend office or they will have to avail leave for which they will not be paid salary.

If any malls, hotels etc are found flouting COVID-19 protocols, they would be fined up to Rs 25,000.

On Friday, Assam reported 2,348 new COVID-19 cases out of 30,109 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 861 people were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,17,825.