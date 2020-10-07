Assam: No Hike in Bus Fare, AAMTA to Continue Strike

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bus Fare
298

The Assam Government has decided not to increase the bus fares as demanded by the Motor Transport Association. In a meeting held on Tuesday with the All Assam Motor Transport Association, the government said that it cannot load burden on the common people during this pandemic and therefore decided not to increase any fares as of now.

State Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the bus fares will not be increased as of now. “During this hour of crisis, we cannot burden the common people and asked the motor transport association to run the buses in the earlier fares. Regarding the road tax we will discuss with the finance department and the issue of carrying 100 percent passengers, it will be discussed with the health department. We have called for another meeting after a week,” Patowary said.

The minister also urged them to call off the strike, with the assurance that all other demands would be looked into as long as public interest is not harmed.

Related News

Educational Institutions to Reopen from Nov 1: Himanta

Hathras Gangrape Case: Govt Gives 10 More Days to Submit…

SI Exam Scam: Another Arrested from Lakhimpur

Meghalaya: Govt To Withdraw Free COVID-19 Tests

The association, however, decided to continue with the strike until the government comes up with a decision next week.

The government also assured the associations that payments for hiring buses during the lockdown period will be cleared at the earliest.

You might also like
National

After call with PM Modi, Donald Trump dials Pak PM

Business

Apple launches research app for health

National

Karnataka Crisis | Yediyurappa Wins Floor Test

Pratidin Exclusive

With 156 COVID-19 Cases, Assam records highest Single Day Spike

Regional

Woman allegedly molested in Night super

Top Stories

CAB has returned back to centre stage

Comments
Loading...