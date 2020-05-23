Assam No Longer Safe, Stay where you are : Himanta

As the news of a large scale exodus of migrant labourers came in, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday urged each and every Assam citizen to stay where they were.

The Minister said that the migration defeats the purpose of the lockdown as it can potentially spread the deadly novel coronavirus from one place to another.

“Assam has remained no longer safe. The State Government has already paid the second instalment of the financial assistance to the people stranded outside the State. I would like to suggest the people to stay at their places as the situation in Assam may deteriorate”, Sarma said.

“We have limited facilities. After a certain point of time there will be some problems,” said Dr. Sarma.

Meanwhile, the labourers, who usually rely on daily wages earned through contractual works, have found themselves in a difficult situation as the nationwide lockdown has brought everything to a standstill.