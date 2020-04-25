Assam: No relaxation of ongoing lockdown

By Pratidin Bureau
Chief Secretary of Assam Government, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, on Saturday morning stated that there has been no decision taken regarding relaxation of the ongoing lockdown in the State.

He stated that a decision regarding relaxation like opening of shops, beauty parlours etc will be taken only on 27 April.

It may be mentioned here that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the opening of shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act with some exceptions. The relaxations, however, are not applicable to the shops in shopping malls and hotspot areas.

