Assam: Noted Filmmaker Dara Ahmed No More

Veteran Assamese filmmaker Dara Ahmed passed away on Monday in Guwahati.

The 72-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the ICU at Apollo Hospital on Sunday evening after complaining of chest pain.

Ahmed made popular films such as “Rikshawala”, “Jakhini”, “Urbashi”, “Dhrubatora”, “Pooja” and “Devi”.

Ahmed was also a regular contributing writer to Assamese weekly ‘Sadin’

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled Dara Ahmed ‘s death and said the film industry will remember the void with Ahmed’s demise.