Assam: Noted Technocrat Dr. Pranab Bharali Dead

Dr Pranab Bharali, one of Assam’s top technocrats, has passed away on Tuesday due to age-related complications in Bongaigaon. He was 87.

Dr Bharali is the former Director, Operations, of Oil India Limited (OIL). He was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, and Imperial College London, United Kingdom. 

His last rites will be performed today at the Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

