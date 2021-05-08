Top Stories

Assam: Oath Taking Ceremony Likely On Monday At Kalakshetra

By Pratidin Bureau
The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is likely to be held on Monday at Guwahati’s Kalakshetra, sources said.

Preparations for the same have already started and are currently in full swing.

After a day-long wait today, it was notified that the decision on the Chief Minister’s chair will be announced tomorrow after a meeting of the BJP legislative party in Guwahati.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 PM (Sunday).

Meanwhile, both the aspirants, CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma who left for Delhi today morning to meet with party’s top brass, will be arriving in Guwahati late tonight.

The BJP-led alliance won a total of 75 seats in the assembly elections to secure a second term in the state, while its opposition Mahajot alliance could garner 50 seats.

