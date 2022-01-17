Assam Observes Shilpi Divas; Youth Paints Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s Face On A Coconut

Remembering the state’s cultural icon and freedom fighter, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, on the occasion of Shilpi Divas on Monday marking his death anniversary, a youth from Assam has painted the face of the legendary figure on a coconut.

Mithuraj, who hails from Bihupuria in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, paid tribute to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala by painting his face on a dry coconut.

The youth is well known for his art of unique paintings which he makes to pay tributes to the well-known faces.

Marking the death anniversary of the icon, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) observed the Shilpi Divas centrally at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district on January 16 and January 17, 2022.

Moreover, Assam Sahitya Sabha organised several events across the state to commemorate the lumineer’s contribution to the field of art and culture.

Meanwhile, several events have also been organised at Poki – presently the Jyoti Bharati Museum which is the ancestral home of Agarwala.

January 17, celebrated as Shilpi Divas, is truly an important day in the history of Assam. This day left a void many decades ago that cannot be filled even today.

The iconic figure of Assam had paved the way on many fronts in the cultural field such as theatre, literature, film making, lyricist, music composing, etc.

Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, also known as Gana Shilpi, a cultural activist, was born in 1903. He was popularly known as Rupkonwar of Assamese culture, giving a new face to Assamese society.



In 1935, the first-ever Assamese cinema was made under his guidance. He had written above 300 songs set to his own tunes, these songs are thus referred to as the ‘Jyoti Sangeet’.

While Agarwala could have chosen to write songs of praise for the British crown, he chose to serve his loyalty towards his people and his country. Songs like Biswa Bijoy Nojawan and Luitor Parore Ami Deka Lora Moribole Bhoi Nai are just two examples of his songs that were written to awaken the youth of the society in the struggle for freedom.

Biswa bijoy naujawan,

Shakti shali Bharat or ulai aha, ulai aha,

Santan tumi biplabor,

Mrityu bijoy koribo lagibo, swadhinotar khuli dwar…



For his participation in the Indian freedom struggle, many scholars place him ahead of Rabindra Nath Tagore as his contribution was not merely confined to songwriting and poetries, it served a greater purpose than that.

