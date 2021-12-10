Assam Observes Swahid Divas Across the State

December 10 a significant day in the history of Assam as it marks the day when the people of the state pay their tributes and homages to the brave and courageous souls, who gave up their lives in Assam Movement.

Swahid Diwas is observed on the death anniversary of the first martyr of the movement, Khargeshwar Talukdar, who was killed on 1979 in a clash with police personnel in Bhawanipur Chowk. From 1979 to 1985, over 855 people gave up their lives to protect the identity of the people of the state.

On the eve of Swahid Divas (Martyrs Day) the Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Pariyal Somonnoyrokhi Parishad has expressed apprehension that non-implementation of the Assam Accord will pose a threat to the indigenous people of the state. He is the first martyr of the agitation. The Parishad feels that the historic Assam Movement may become history in 5-10 years if the government fails to implement the Assam Accord in letter and spirit.



Speaking to media, Khargeswar Talukdar’s brother Chandrakanta Talukdar, the general secretary of the Parishad, said that it was unfortunate that the State government showed no urgency in the implementation of the Assam Accord. “It doesn’t bode well for the people of the state,” he said. “Even after three decades of the Accord, the government has not taken any concrete steps to implement it. Committees after committees are formed to implement the clauses of the Accord, but there has been no progress in the process. Even the organizations have softened their stance and scaled-down their voices. Everyone should pressurize the government so that the Accord is implemented in its true form,” he said.

Talukdar said that the main purpose of the Accord was to ensure detection and deportation of foreigners but the government has completed the process. “The AGP that came to power because of the Assam Movement failed to implement the Assam Accord. The next governments too didn’t accord it a priority. The NRC was a golden opportunity to identify foreigners, but the government failed to come up with a correct NRC. It is a mystery why the government failed to prepare an error-free NRC,” Talukdar said.

This year, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) observed Swahid Divas centrally at Balikuriya in Nalbari. Various programmes have been organized to celebrate the day.

