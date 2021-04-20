Assam: Office Attendance Restricted To 50 %

In view of surging COVID-19 cases in Assam, the state government on Tuesday announced that only 50 per cent employees would be allowed to attend offices.

According to an official notification, only 50 % employees can work from office, except officers.

However, this will not be applicable for essential services, emergency and law enforcement services as well as election work.

The notification has urged offices to encourage work from home in view of the same.

Further, it also stated that pregnant women and women with children of 5 years and below shall be allowed to work from home.