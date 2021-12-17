Assam Govt Official Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Friday apprehended one Lat Mondal while accepting bribe money at Hojai Revenue Circle office.

The accused has been identified as Debananda Bora. As per reports, a complainant had filed a complaint at the Directorate against Bora in respect to processing the sale permission in respect of the complainant.

The complainant had planned to sell a plot of land in Hojai Town and he had applied for sale permission in this regard in office of the Circle Officer Hojai. Bora hd demanded money as bribe, in lieu of the processing the sale permission of the complainant.

The complainant however approached the Directorate for taking legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Circle Officer, Hojai Revenue Circle and Sri Debananda Bora,Lat Mandal of Hojai Revenue Circle, was caught red handed inside the office premises after he had taken the bribe money from the complainant, as demanded earlier.

The tainted bribe money was recovered today afternoon from the possession of Debananda Bora in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB PS on 17/12/2021 vide ACB PS Case No. 16/2021 U/S 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018)against Sri Debananda Bora, Lat Mandal of Hojai Revenue Circle, in this regard.

Further legal actions are being taken.