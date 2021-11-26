Assam: Oil Tanker Turns Upside Down, Catches Fire In Kaliabor

In another incident of a road accident on Thursday night, an oil tanker upturned in Nagaon district’s Kaliabor in Assam. The truck then caught fire after turning upside down.

The oil tanker was reportedly travelling from Jorhat to lower Assam when the incident happened.

The driver of the tanker along with the handyman reportedly fled the scene.

Notably, the tanker that met with the accident bore registration numbers AS 06 AC 1861.

ALSO READ: 5 Districts In Tamil Nadu Issued Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall