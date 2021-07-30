Assam: Crude Oil Theft Gang Busted In Digboi, 9 Held

A gang involved in the crude oil theft from tankers from the Oil India Limited (OIL) has been busted by Digboi police.

As many as nine persons were arrested in connection to the case. An oil tanker was also seized during the operation.

“We have apprehended nine people in connection to the crude oil stealing. In general, thieves generally steals crude oil from underground pipelines, however, this gang stole crude oils directly from oil collecting centres at Lankachi. Prima facie, It came to light that a big nexus including local people and oil security personnel are involved in stealing crude oil from oil collecting centres,” Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Debojit Deori told reporters.

He further said that the gang allegedly transported crude oil tankers from OIL to the oil collecting centres.

“The remaining crude oil in the tankers are being stolen by the gang. During this operation, an oil tank truck with 30,000-kilo litre capacity was seized. The nine-member gang are the security personnel at the oil collection centres, he said.

Further investigation is on, he said.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results Likely By Next Week